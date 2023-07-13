The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. natural-gas supplies in storage rose by 49 billion cubic feet for the week ended July 7. Analysts had called for a storage increase of 54 billion cubic feet on average, according to a survey conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The data included an upward revision to previously reported stocks for the week ended June 30, with the EIA revising the stock total for that week to 2.881 trillion cubic feet, up from 2.877 trillion. Total working gas in storage for the week ended July 7 was at 2.930 trillion cubic feet, up 569 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 364 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. In Thursday dealings, August natural gas NGQ23 traded at $2.603 per million British thermal units, down 2.9 cents, or 1.1%, on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

