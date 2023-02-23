The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies fell by 71 billion cubic feet for the week ended Feb. 17. That was generally in line with the average analyst forecast for a decline of 72 billion cubic feet, according to a survey conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Total working gas stocks in storage for the latest week was at 2.195 trillion cubic feet, up 395 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 289 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, March natural gas NGH23 was up 11.1 cents, or 5.1%, at $2.285 per million British thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded at $2.287 before the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story