The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies fell by 100 billion cubic feet for the week ended Feb. 10. That compared with an average analyst forecast for a decline of 109 billion cubic feet, according to a survey conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Total working gas stocks in storage for the latest week was at 2.266 trillion cubic feet, up 328 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 183 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, March natural gas NGH23 was up 1.5 cents, or 0.6%, at $2.486 per million British thermal units on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded at $2.489 before the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

