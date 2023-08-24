The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. natural-gas supplies in storage rose by 18 billion cubic feet for the week ended Aug. 18. That was below the average increase of 29 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Total working gas in storage for the week was at 3.083 trillion cubic feet, up 513 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 268 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. In Thursday dealings, September natural gas NGU23 traded at $2.514 per million British thermal units, up 1.7 cents, or 0.7%, on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded at $2.442 ahead of the supply data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story