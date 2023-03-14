U.K. bank NatWest said it’s imposing a daily limit of £1000 ($1,216) and a 30-day payment limit of £5000 to cryptocurrency exchanges is being implemented to help protect customers losing life changing sums of money. “Cryptocurrency scams are often advertised online offering high returns on investments. Criminals play on a lack of understanding of how cryptocurrency markets work and their unpredictability, to encourage investors to transfer money to exchanges, which are often set up in the customer’s own name by the criminal or by the victim, under duress from the criminal,” the bank says.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

