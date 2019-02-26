Nautilus’ stock plummets to lead NYSE losers after downbeat outlook

Shares of Nautilus Inc. plummeted 22% toward a 5 1/2-year low in morning trade Tuesday, enough to pace the NYSE’s losers, after the maker of exercise equipment reported fourth-quarter results in line with guidance that was lowered dramatically last month, but provided a downbeat outlook. Chief Executive Bruce Cazenave said late Monday in the Q4 report that the sales weakness in the direct segment and the mass retail channel will continue through most of the first half of 2019, and said there are “significantly higher than anticipated inventories that need to be drawn down” in the first quarter. The company reported fourth-quarter net income that fell to $1.4 million, or 5 cents a share, from $8.4 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-ago period, compared with its EPS guidance of 4 cents to 5 cents; revenue declined 9.7% to $115.4 million, within guidance of $114 million to $116 million. The stock, on track for the lowest close since August 2013, has plunged 54% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.6%.

