Navistar stock jumps 53% on deal offer from Volkswagen truck unit

Shares of Navistar International Corp. shot up 53% in the extended session Thursday after the commercial truck and bus manufacturer said Volkswagen AG’s subsidiary Traton SE has offered to buy it for $35 a share in cash. Navistar board and advisers “will carefully review and evaluate the proposal,” the company said. Navistar does not plan on making additional comments about it unless a formal agreement has been reached, it said. Shares of Navistar ended the regular trading day down 0.2%. Traton is the maker of Scania and Man trucks. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

