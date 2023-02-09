The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Brooklyn Nets and Team USA star Kevin Durant, according to tweets from ESPN and The Athletic reporters, citing sources. Durant’s move is set to come just days after Brooklyn traded Kyrie Irving. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Credit Suisse posts 4Q loss of $1.51 billion, sees further losses in 2023 - February 9, 2023
- : NBA superstar Kevin Durant to be traded to Phoenix Suns, reports say - February 9, 2023
- Retire Better: Yes, Republicans want changes to Social Security and Medicare entitlements—because some changes are needed - February 9, 2023