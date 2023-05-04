Shares of NCR Corp. NCR jumped after hours on Thursday after the company reported first-quarter results that beat expectations. The company, which makes software that powers things like automated ATMs and self-checkout kiosks, reported net income of $10 million, or four cents a share, contrasting with a loss of $35 million, or 27 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Revenue crept higher to $1.89 billion, compared with $1.87 billion in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted for stock-based compensation, separation costs, and acquisition-related amortization, the company earned 56 cents a share, compared with 53 cents a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents, on revenue of $1.84 billion. The company stuck with its full-year outlook, and said it expected second-quarter revenue of $1.9 billion to $2 billion and adjusted earnings per share of 70 cents to 76 cents. FactSet forecast second-quarter sales of $1.98 billion and EPS of 73 cents. Shares rose 6.1% after hours. The company said that its plans to separate into two public companies remained “on track.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story