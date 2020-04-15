Nearly a third of Spain’s 255,000 nurses may be infected with coronavirus, study indicates

The results of a continuing survey by the Collegial Organization of Nursing, found that 70,000 of the 255,000 nurses in the country reported having had or currently having symptoms of the virus.
