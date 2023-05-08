We’ve got a bold call of the day, from the founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, Thomas Lee, who says investors have a few weeks to profit off some banks.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: 2-year Treasury yield extends rise after popping higher following Friday’s jobs report - May 8, 2023
- Need to Know: A brief ‘tactical’ rally is opening up for these bank stocks and an ETF, says Fundstrat’s Thomas Lee - May 8, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Stock futures mixed, with regional lenders continuing to rise as Fed loan data looms - May 8, 2023