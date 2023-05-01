Onto our call of the day from the team at Evercore ISI, where senior managing director Julian Emanuel say investors should get ready for a Fed pause after one last 25 basis point hike this week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : NIO stock extends bounce after April deliveries jump more than 30% - May 1, 2023
- Need to Know: A volatile summer is coming as Fed pause, debt tussle meet. Shelter in these stocks, says strategist - May 1, 2023
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures steady after First Republic Bank becomes fourth U.S. lender to fail this year - May 1, 2023