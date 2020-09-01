Need to Know: An ‘extreme’ August on the stock market might be telling us something about the November election

It has been a pretty bullish August for the stock market. That tends to work well in an incumbent U.S. President’s favor, but our call of the day says a twist could lie ahead.
