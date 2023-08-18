Recent moves for stocks have been based on attitudes towards multiples. That’s an ’emotional’ response that is currently being led by bond yields.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Bond yields hold the key to an emotional market that can change on a dime, says this strategist - August 18, 2023
- WeWork to undertake 1-for-40 reverse stock split to restore NYSE compliance - August 18, 2023
- : Estee Lauder’s stock falls after earnings beat is offset by soft guidance - August 18, 2023