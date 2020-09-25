In their comprehensive look at markets, Citi’s global asset allocation team doesn’t expect the sailing to get any easier, as they fear for the coming U.S. election.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mark Hulbert: Here’s how stocks typically perform in October and why you might want to buckle up - September 25, 2020
- Coronavirus tally: U.S. case tally jumps to over 45,000 in a day as deaths rise by nearly 900 - September 25, 2020
- Need to Know: Buy the dip in gold but not stocks, say Citi’s global strategists - September 25, 2020