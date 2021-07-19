It’s a rough start to the week for markets. Stocks sold off in Asia and Europe, with Dow industrials futures tumbling more than 300 points to set the tone for a turbulent day ahead.
- Market Snapshot: Dow futures drop over 350 points as spread of delta variant continues - July 19, 2021
- Need to Know: COVID-19 cases may cause an S&P 500 correction, analyst says. Buy these stocks in the next dip. - July 19, 2021
- AutoNation profit, revenue rise well above expectations on strong used and new vehicle sales - July 19, 2021