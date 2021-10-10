Traders and analysts are attributing the recent bitcoin rally in part to institutional inflows, as established players expect the SEC to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds in the coming weeks.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘I am against renaming things that have been established’: Why cities like Portsmouth, N.H., are continuing the Columbus Day tradition - October 10, 2021
- Need to Know – Crypto Edition: A major crypto hedge-fund manager expects bitcoin to tumble once the SEC greenlights a bitcoin-backed ETF—Here’s why - October 10, 2021
- The Moneyist: My daughter, 55, reprimanded me for not giving her a $25 gift certificate and said, ‘You have more money than you know what to do with’ - October 10, 2021