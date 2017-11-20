Need to Know: Fallen angels and other short ideas as the market stumbles into the holidays

It’s been a rough pre-holiday stretch for this bull market, relatively speaking, anyway. The S&P 500 and the Dow just logged the rare back-to-back weekly losses as the tax plan continues to keep everybody guessing. When the red ink flows like this, smart money goes into overdrive looking for ways to profit from the turn
