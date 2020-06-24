Small-cap companies are in the spotlight lately, notably due to increased interest by retail investors using free apps like Robinhood. Our call of the day comes from a manager who has spent decades in the market, and says everyone should be listening to the innovation coming from these companies.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Four small companies doing amazing things right now — ‘nobody is paying attention,’ says this fund manager - June 24, 2020
- U.S. stock futures flat after another day of gains on Wall Street - June 24, 2020
- The Moneyist: ‘I’ve had to work hard for everything I have in life. I hate that my friends still get help from their parents and were born into money’ - June 24, 2020