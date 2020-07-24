One fund manager points out why it doesn’t make sense to only use price-to-earnings as a way to measure valuations.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Value Gap: Money alone won’t close America’s racial and wealth gaps, we first need to wipe out the value gap — ‘the belief that white people matter more than others’ - July 24, 2020
- Need to Know: Fund manager defends tech stock valuations as he picks four to benefit from disruption - July 24, 2020
- American Express reports a surprise profit but revenue that missed, stock slips - July 24, 2020