Need to Know: Global stocks are volatile as a protracted wait for the U.S. election result looms

Global markets experienced choppy trading on Wednesday as both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden remained upbeat about their chances of winning. But Dow futures fell as Trump threatened legal action over the result.
