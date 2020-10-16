The coming U.S. presidential election isn’t the only major uncertainty hanging over the world’s financial markets. Savvas Savouri, chief economist at U.K. hedge fund Toscafund Asset Management, says there are three, the other two being the EU-U.K. trade negotiations and the U.S.-China currency trade tensions.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Here’s how to play the 3 big uncertainties hanging over the market, according to one hedge fund - October 16, 2020
- Deep Dive: Here are Wall Street’s favorite stocks for an election-relief rally - October 16, 2020
- : Head of Europe’s aviation regulator says he’s satisfied with changes made to Boeing MAX aircraft - October 16, 2020