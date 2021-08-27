Get out your popcorn, and get your trading apps open — after months in the waiting, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to deliver remarks on the economic outlook at the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole economic symposium.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Here’s what the Fed will do — if it follows what Powell said at last year’s Jackson Hole address - August 27, 2021
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Seniors’ latest problem: Surging food prices - August 27, 2021
- Big Lots stock sinks toward 7-month low after profit and sales miss, surprise loss outlook for current quarter - August 27, 2021