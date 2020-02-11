Our call of the day from State Street’s deputy global chief investment officer, Lori Heinel, cautions that investors aren’t thinking enough about politics right now.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Outlook: Cisco earnings preview: Can it pull out of a ‘shallow pause’? - February 11, 2020
- Need to Know: Investors are counting too much on a Trump win, warns State Street deputy CIO - February 11, 2020
- Home Depot to hire 80,000 workers for spring, the same as last year - February 11, 2020