Happy Jackson Hole-Friday. Our call of the day comes from the Bank of America folks, whose Friday “Flow Show” zeroes in on a contrarian signal telling investors to get ready to love stocks again.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Investors are so bearish, it’s almost time to start buying stocks again, says Bank of America - August 23, 2019
- Market Snapshot: Stocks set to head slightly higher as Wall Street awaits Powell’s Jackson Hole speech - August 23, 2019
- Foot Locker shares plummet after retailer’s earnings and sales miss - August 23, 2019