Need to Know: Looking for hedges against inflation? Try Apple, Nike, Verizon and stocks with this in common, strategists say

Stocks are set for a poor performance on Thursday, as markets absorb the Federal Reserve’s indication that interest rate increases are coming sooner than expected, while the central bank remains alert to inflation risks.
