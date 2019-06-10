Need to Know: Morgan Stanley bear warns his bleak scenario for 2019 is taking shape

Last week, tariffs on Mexico increased the chances the Fed would cut rates. Investors obviously like that. So, stocks rallied. This week, Trump backs off those tariffs. Investors apparently like that, too. Stocks again are rallying. What’s going on?
