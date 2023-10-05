Our call of the day comes from Harris “Kuppy” Kupperman, founder of hedge fund Praetorian Capital, who sees no bottom for bonds and prefers “real economy” investments.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Fix My Portfolio: My mom has $550,000 and dementia, and I’m worried what happens when her money runs out - October 5, 2023
- : Footwear brand owner Caleres warns to weak sales for Q3 and fiscal 2023 - October 5, 2023
- Need to Know: ‘One percenter depression’ and giant sector rotation: How a hedge fund manager sees bond crisis playing out. - October 5, 2023