Need to Know: ‘Panic’ could set in after Saudi purge nabs ‘Warren Buffett of the Middle East’

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s sweeping purge over the weekend has left investors to ponder — among all sorts of other things — what the tightening of his grip on the Kingdom ultimately means for global markets.
