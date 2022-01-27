Need to Know: S&P 500 would need to drop another 20% to get the Fed’s attention, says co-CIO at Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater

Our call of the day from Bridgewater Associates tries to answer one question floating around markets. What kind of market selloff would get the Fed’s attention.
