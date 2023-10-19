As Stanley Druckenmiller once said, pay attention to central banks. And Jerome Powell could lay out the market path for two months later.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Tesla’s stock falls after earnings. Is Wall Street missing the big picture? - October 19, 2023
- FA Center: How likely is a 1987-style stock-market crash today? Likelier than you’d think. - October 19, 2023
- Need to Know: Stanley Druckenmiller said central banks, not earnings, move markets. Today is the day to pay attention. - October 19, 2023