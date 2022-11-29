Our call of the day comes from Bank of America, which tosses its own forecasts into a crowded ring, as they mix worries with encouragement about keeping an eye on the long-term prize.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Project Syndicate: China’s strict zero-COVID policy isn’t worth the damage it does to its economy - November 29, 2022
- : HSBC sells Canada unit to RBC in megabank deal - November 29, 2022
- : China stocks including Alibaba, Nio rally as Chinese officials say they’ll boost vaccines for the elderly - November 29, 2022