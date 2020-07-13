Need to Know: Stocks are resilient because investors have been braced for much worse COVID-19 news, says strategist

Our call of the day from Fundstrat strategist Thomas Lee says recent gains for stocks are explainable. The glass is “half-full” for investors where COVID-19 outbreaks are concerned.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil prices fall with OPEC+ seen preparing to ease production curbs - July 13, 2020
- UPDATE: Mesa Air signs 5-year cargo contract with DHL Express, to add Boeing 737-400F to fleet - July 13, 2020
- FA Center: The financial planning business is mostly white, but these investment advisers are trying to change that - July 13, 2020