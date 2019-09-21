Need to Know: Tech stocks face a 10% drop in the near-term, warns investor who once ran the world’s biggest technology fund

While investors sift through the aftermath of the weekend attack that disrupted Saudi Arabia’s crude output, the Wall Street veteran who ran the world’s biggest tech fund during the dot-com days issued a stark warning for those looking to hitch their ride to the continued leadership of the tech sector. A near-term correction is “inevitable,” Paul Meeks says.

