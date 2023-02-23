Global equities have returned an annualized return, adjusted for inflation, of 5%, say financial historians.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: These researchers have studied 123 years of market data and say this is what to expect from stocks and bonds over the next two decades - February 23, 2023
- : Bath & Body Works’ stock slides premarket as soft guidance overshadows better-than-expected quarter - February 23, 2023
- Market Extra: The bond market’s worst-case scenario isn’t a Fed rate of 6%. It’s this. - February 23, 2023