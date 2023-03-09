A closed-end U.K. fund has been delivering dividends for decades. Their secret: a balanced exposure to countries and styles.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: This fund has increased its dividend for 56 straight years. Now it’s snapping up GE. - March 9, 2023
- Earnings Results: BJ’s Wholesale Club’s stock gains after better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings - March 9, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil steadies after Fed rate worries spark back-to-back losses - March 9, 2023