Bank of America strategist says the S&P 500 will reach a record 5,000 in 2025, thanks to ‘too many skunks the party.’
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: ‘Too many skunks at the party.’ Bank of America strategist charts S&P 500’s path to 5,000 - November 22, 2023
- : Reynolds Consumer Products stock dips after J.P. Morgan downgrade - November 22, 2023
- Commodities Corner: Here’s what OPEC+ may do Sunday to keep ‘broad balance’ in the oil market - November 22, 2023