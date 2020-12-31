Technological innovation puts at risk whole swaths of industries — energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, communications services, health care, and financial services, says a leading fund manager.
- Hedge fund launches bid for Tribune Publishing - December 31, 2020
- Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 82.8 million and second U.S. case of new U.K. variant found in California - December 31, 2020
- Need to Know: Top fund manager of 2020 warns more than half the S&P 500 is at risk from technological upheaval - December 31, 2020