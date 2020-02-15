Need to Know: Veteran strategist eyes health care and financials in anticipation of ‘choppy and frustrating’ markets

Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at Chicago fund manager Nuveen, says markets are priced for good news. But he also doesn’t expect a recession.
