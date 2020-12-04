What’s striking is that the stock market after the global financial crisis is closely tracking the bull markets between 1949 and 1968, and the one between 1982 and 2000.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Where’s the stock market going next? Look at the 1960s for an answer, says a Fidelity strategist - December 4, 2020
- : It’s time for stock market investors to get in caution mode, and here’s how to prepare for it - December 4, 2020
- Upstart Holdings sets IPO terms, could be valued at up to $1.6 billion - December 4, 2020