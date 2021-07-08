Need to Know: Why economists think bond yields are falling, slamming the S&P 500 and the Dow as the likes of Amazon benefit

Bond yields continued to fall on Thursday, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note holding well below 1.3%, down dramatically from 1.45% at the beginning of the week and 1.6% just last month.
