The big integrated oil companies in Europe trade at a discount to their U.S. rivals. So maybe Exxon or Chevron can buy one, argue Citi analysts.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Norfolk Southern profit comes up shy of forecasts, while dividend hike boosts yield above 2% - January 25, 2023
- Earnings Results: Microsoft stock dives into the red after forecast misses, CFO warns about deceleration - January 25, 2023
- Earnings Results: Texas Instruments comfortable with high chip inventory, claims it better serves broad customer base - January 25, 2023