Our call of the day is from Kevin Muir, the editor behind the MacroTourist newsletter. He says markets may be underestimating the force of the new SEC boss.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Why the new SEC sheriff could be trouble for companies like Tesla - October 11, 2021
- Aspen Technology, Emerson announce deal valued at $11 billion to create new AspenTech software company - October 11, 2021
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil benchmark pushes back above $80 a barrel - October 11, 2021