Need to Know: Why you should ‘keep your eyes open’ during this June rally

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, bolstered by the Fed’s return to its easy-money mind-set, is on pace for its best June since 1938. And, the S&P 500, as of Friday’s intraday high, was up 7.7%, putting the broad-market gauge on track to be the sixth best June ever. What could possibly go wrong?

Read Full Story