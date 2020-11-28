: Negative yields globally are back to record levels and Wall Street says that’s good for U.S. corporate credit

The global pile of negative-yielding debt is back to nearly $17 trillion after briefly shrinking during pandemic turmoil. That means U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds likely will be the ‘only game in town’ next year for fixed-income investors looking for yield, according to J.P. Morgan analysts.
