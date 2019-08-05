Celebrity astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson got an earful Sunday on Twitter after an ill-advised tweet in the aftermath of Saturday’s two horrific mass shootings that left at least 29 people dead.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Fox Corp. to buy majority stake in Credible Labs for $265 million - August 4, 2019
- Neil deGrasse Tyson gets called out for being ‘the smug counterfactual guy’ after mass-shooting tweet - August 4, 2019
- Cryptos: Apple and Goldman’s new credit card can’t be used to buy cryptocurrencies - August 4, 2019