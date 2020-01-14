Nektar stock drops more than 10% as FDA advisers say no to painkiller

Nektar Therapeutics [sL nktr] shares fell in the extended session Tuesday following a report that a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted against recommending one of the drug maker’s painkillers for approval. Nektar shares dropped 14.5% after hours, following a 2% rise in the regular session to close at $27.96. At a joint meeting of the FDA’s Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee, members of the committees voted 27-0 against recommending approval for Nektar’s NKTR-181 drug to treat lower back pain on the grounds it could be easily abused, Reuters reported late Tuesday. The FDA is not bound by the recommendations of its panels but generally follows their recommendations. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

