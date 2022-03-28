: NeoGenomics stock plunges more than 20% as CEO departs after disappointing quarter

NeoGenomics Inc. Chief Executive Mark Mallon stepped down Monday as the health-testing company revealed that first-quarter financials will miss guidance and rescinded its forecast for the full year, sending shares down more than 20% in after-hours trading.
