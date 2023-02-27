Homebuilders have hundreds of thousands of unsold dwellings in their inventories, and many are offering incentives. Here’s what to look for.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : H&M shares climb after retailer double-upgraded by Bank of America - February 27, 2023
- NerdWallet: Buying a newly-built home sounds expensive, but there can be good deals hiding behind the sticker price - February 27, 2023
- Kelley Blue Book: Are we witnessing the demise of the affordable car? Automakers have all but abandoned the budget market. - February 27, 2023