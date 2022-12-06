A law to protect patients against surprise medical bills took effect almost a year ago. But is it working?
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : London office values to fall by more than a third in as soon as two years, Citi analyst forecasts - December 6, 2022
- Livability: Are Americans really moving to cheaper places? Inflation is bad enough to motivate some to relocate, one survey finds. - December 6, 2022
- NerdWallet: Consumers are still getting shocked by unexpected medical bills, despite new law - December 6, 2022